Editor's Note

Spring is upon us, and for many that means planning a spring break trip or weekend getaway, cleaning out your closets and cupboards, and sweeping out the remains of winter (as well as leftover Carnival glitter).

For many, it’s Gulf Coast road trip time. From the Mississippi coast, across the oak and Spanish moss edged bay of Alabama, to the white sand beaches of Florida, there are plenty of nearby destinations for everyone, from girls’ trips to romantic getaways or a family vacation. Check out our picks for fun things to do and places to go “off the beaten track,” from the sublime (think gorgeous hiking trails and beachy vistas) to the gloriously ridiculous (ever had a “throwed roll?”)

This season is also a time for cleaning out the closets, spring cleaning and sorting through all that stuff that has accumulated through the holidays and Carnival. But instead of just tossing your old things aside, we’ve got your go-to guide on frugal and eco-friendly ways to save your stuff (and save the planet.) It feels good to the soul, and your wallet, to repurpose, renew, refresh and revive. We’ve got you covered with tips, tricks, classes and ideas from the pros.

As always, we have plenty of things to do closer to home, from top restaurants and Lenten feast specials to exotic happy hours and boozy brunches, your spring style guide and much more.

Springing forward this season is just a warm-up for even more fun. Festivals are right around the corner, so now’s a great time to get organized, start planning and look forward to all the fun while the weather is at its very best.

Ashley McLellan, Editor