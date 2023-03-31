Editor's Note

April is jam-packed with things to do, places to go and festivals to, well, fest at throughout the month. Whether you love dancing in the streets, listening to live jam sessions, or sampling great food and drink, there is guaranteed to be a festival, fair or get-together just for you. Check out our full spring festival guide in this issue for all the dates, times and low-down on what’s going on and where to have the most fun.

And while the metropolitan area has a lot going on, there’s also plenty popping just outside the city. From Gretna to Old Metairie to Kenner and the north shore, a short car ride can bring you to a new world of international cuisine, boutique shops, art galleries, pretty parks and plenty of activities for everyone. The ‘burbs are bursting with fun, especially this time of year.

As more people are going out, going back to work, or planning those spring vacations, don’t forget your furry friends at home. We also have some great ways to make sure your pets get the top care, even when you are away. Plus, lagniappe tips from vets in the know on easing separation anxiety so those tails stay wagging no matter what.

Our usual round-up this month features a delectable, deviled egg recipe just in time for Easter picnics and brunches, a cheeky breakfast cereal-inspired cocktail, a buggy guide to style and all the top food and drink news around town.

Just like during the winter holidays and Carnival, it’s important to pace yourself and remember to hydrate, wear sunscreen and get plenty of rest between forays into what some say is the best season of the year in New Orleans.

Y’all have fun out there!

Ashley McLellan, Editor