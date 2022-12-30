While the start of the calendar year doesn’t coincide with the beginning of most school years, it can still serve as a time to better get to know local schools and plan for the future. Whether it’s a toddler just embarking on their educational journey, a teenager soon to make that unforgettable leap to high school or college, or making plans to continue education as an adult, finding a school that can fulfill academic goals is crucial. Luckily, New Orleans and its surrounding areas are home to a great deal of esteemed academic institutions. Browse this list of schools and universities to unlock the path to a bright future.

Early Education

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Founded in 1957, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School is a co-educational, independent school serving children 12 months – Grade 8. It is the oldest Episcopal School in New Orleans with 64 years of inspiring and educating the mind, body, and spirit of each child.

At St. Andrew’s, students and teachers love to build. Whether building a rocket for science class, a set for a school play, building friendships or building upon the lessons learned, students are always building something. More importantly, teachers aim to build up each child’s self-esteem because helping them believe in themselves means they’ll have a strong foundation to build their future. With smaller class sizes, your child will have the individual attention they need to thrive.

If you are looking for a school that will nurture your child’s love of learning while helping to build their self-esteem, leadership skills, and social skills, St. Andrew’s just may be the place for your child. Schedule a tour today to see for yourself what makes St. Andrew’s so special. For more information, visit saesnola.org.

Kehoe-France

Kehoe-France is a school known for offering transformative and meaningful academic experiences that instill a lifelong love of learning, leadership and service. A nurturing and engaging environment for children as young as eight weeks through 7th grade, Kehoe-France sets children on a path to discovery while developing the skills they need to be productive citizens of a global community. Each student experiences a rigorous and balanced curriculum focused on developing the whole child and preparing them to succeed and make lasting relationships in an increasingly connected and innovative world.

As part of the International Schools Partnership, Kehoe-France is one of a growing group of private schools committed to improving schools and learning opportunities for students across the world. For more information on the school and admissions, call 504-733-0472 or visit kehoe-france.com.

Cathedral Montessori School

Celebrating over ten years of growth, Cathedral Montessori School (CMS) uses Montessori equipment and materials designed to inspire self-directed learning. A non-profit, co-educational, certified Montessori School, CMS now serves students ages three through twelve and changes the educational landscape of the city by providing a preschool through sixth grade private school Montessori education in New Orleans.

CMS provides an education of hope, self-motivation and discovery to a greater population of students who will go on to contribute and problem-solve creatively in both the local community and across the world. Growth, transformation and change are celebrated at CMS, but the curriculum and culture remain constant to support independent academic inquiry and discovery, emotional confidence and empathy, and social justice and collective responsibility.

CMS welcomes you to call for a visit to the campus, learn about the school’s philosophy, and join its community. For more information, visit cathedralmontessori.org or email info@cathedralmontessori.org.

Jewish Community Day School

Jewish Community Day School of Greater New Orleans (JCDS) is a coeducational independent school for students ages two months through 6th Grade. By fall 2025, we will offer two months through 8th grade. Balancing challenging academics with an enriching Jewish Studies program, a JCDS education is interdisciplinary, project-based and holistic.

The school’s small class size and differentiated instruction ensure each child is valued for their individual strengths. Students bring what they’ve learned at JCDS beyond the school’s boundaries, too, using their education to fulfill the Jewish value of Tikkun Olum, repairing the world.

JCDS is a nurturing school where families of all backgrounds are welcomed and children are prepared to be engaged, compassionate leaders. To learn more or schedule a tour, please call 504-887-4091 or email admissions@jcdsnola.org.

High School

De La Salle High School

Since 1949, De La Salle High School has educated New Orleans’ young men and women of varied backgrounds and abilities to develop spiritually, intellectually, physically and socially, in the charism of the Christian Brothers. With its students’ success at the root of the school’s mission, De La Salle inspires and prepares students with outstanding college preparatory programs and growth opportunities.

Operating under the Lasallian five core principles of Concern for the Poor and Social Justice, Faith in the Presence of God, Quality Education, Respect for all Persons, and Inclusive Community, De La Salle’s holistic approach encourages the development of successful, well-rounded individuals. Dynamic teachers inspire and challenge young minds to grow and develop, while outside the classroom students can engage in a full spectrum of sports teams, enriching clubs and organizations, and honor societies.

De La Salle provides not only academic, spiritual and social excellence, but also prepares students for college, career and life. To schedule a private tour or a Spend-a-Day experience, email admissions@delasallenola.com or visit delasallenola.com.

Continuous Education

Arden Cahill Academy

Arden Cahill Academy combines a strong education with the unique qualities of an outdoor country environment minutes from downtown. Nestled along Bayou Fatma in Gretna, the 12-acre campus currently serves students from six weeks in its Infant Center through 12th grade in its High School. Arden Cahill Academy enrolled its first class of high school freshmen in August 2019 and is proud to continue its tradition of academic excellence and cultural enrichment through its college preparatory curriculum. Arden Cahill Academy will be graduating its first class of high school seniors this spring.

Horse stables, a petting farm, a STEAM Lab, art studios, band and music rooms, and a 300-seat theater make the Arden Cahill Academy campus unique. The academy also hosts Camp Corral, a 10-week summer camp that has been voted Best of New Orleans by Gambit readers for THREE consecutive years. For more information on registration, please call 504-392-0902 or visit ardencahillacademy.com. Tours are scheduled online by appointment. Interested families are encouraged to attend a tour or come to the Winter Open House on January 19.

Ursuline Academy

Ursuline Academy is an all-girls Catholic school offering a diverse educational environment from six weeks through 12th grade. Founded in 1727, Ursuline Academy of New Orleans enjoys the distinction of being the first all-girls Catholic school in the United States. As girls progress through the academy, a highly interactive approach exposes them to increasingly complex concepts in STEM and the arts that go beyond learning the material. Ursuline girls learn to think creatively, articulate their ideas confidently and compassionately, and solve problems collaboratively. Ursuline’s all-girls environment empowers students to challenge themselves, explore outside their comfort zones and expand what they are capable of achieving.

At Ursuline, students blaze their own trails—it’s the school’s legacy. Make it yours, too. Register for an open house at uanola.org. For more information, visit go.uanola.org or contact the Office of Admissions at 504-866-5292 or admissions@uanola.org.

St. Martin’s Episcopal School

For 75 years, St. Martin’s has prepared children from eight weeks old to grade 12 to thrive in college and life through faith, scholarship and service. A co-educational, independent school, St. Martin’s focuses on the development of the whole person — offering students the benefits of a strong, diverse community, and a shared commitment to core principles.

While St. Martin’s provides the highest caliber of college preparatory education, the student experience goes far beyond academics. Guided by caring and engaged faculty members, students can explore their individual interests and strengths in athletics, the arts, technology and religion, just to name a few.

Seeing that the school’s Episcopal identity is part of its foundation, St. Martin’s acknowledges, respects and accepts those within and outside of its community and uplifts each child to succeed in all aspects of life.

To learn more about how St. Martin’s fulfills its mission through the student experience, visit stmsaints.com, call 504-733-0353, or schedule a campus tour at bit.ly/3bITgFO.

Higher Education

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has a reputation for academic and research excellence, community service and its Ragin’ Cajuns spirit.

The state’s second-largest university, UL Lafayette has earned the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education’s coveted R1 status, its highest designation. Just 3% of higher education institutions in the U.S. have achieved a place in Carnegie’s top tier.

Located in one of the nation’s most culturally distinctive regions, UL Lafayette is home to the Center for Louisiana Studies and the Cajun and Creole Music Collection. Both work to preserve the state’s rich musical and cultural heritage. UL Press specializes in Louisiana titles.

The University’s Francophone studies doctoral degree program is the only one of its kind in Louisiana. And students study roots music to earn a bachelor’s degree in traditional music, one of only a handful of such programs nationwide.

Visit louisiana.edu to learn more about UL Lafayette.