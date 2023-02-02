NEW ORLEANS (press release) – It’s finally Crawfish Season, and Urban South Brewery is offering one of the best Crawfish Boils in NOLA, every Thursday-Sunday, now through June at their family-friendly taproom!

Prepared by Urban South Brewery’s on-site food cart, Urban Smash, their crawfish boil has the classic fixin’s of corn, potato, and sausage, all seasoned with a special cajun spice blend Urban South made in collaboration with Slap Ya Mama.

The first boil of the day will be served up at 4pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11am on Saturdays and Sundays, and available until it’s sold out each day. Guests who come to Urban South during happy hour, 4pm-6pm, can enjoy $5 pints of any of the brewery’s core beers!

– What: Crawfish Boils at Urban South Brewery

– When: Thursday – Sunday, weekly now through the end of crawfish season. Starting at 4pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11am on Saturdays and Sundays, until sold out.

– Where: Urban South Brewery Taproom, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA 70130 (near the New Orleans Convention Center.)

Crawfish boils pair especially well with Urban South Brewery’s ‘Paradise Park’ line of highly sessionable, low ABV, easy drinking beers and hard seltzers.