Escape to Burgundy with Wine Dinner at Copper Vine

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Over centuries, Burgundy has become known for being the best land in the world for producing both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and it is for this reason that Burgundy wines have received such acclaim. About 1,247 Climats extend from Dijon to Mâcon, and among them are some of the most famous names from the world of wine. Each Climat has its own story – soil type, gradient, altitude, sun exposure, and winemaking techniques – which give its wines their distinct character.

Escape to Burgundy with a five-course tasting menu at Copper Vine featuring the wines of Château de Pommard on Thursday, June 23!

WHO: Château de Pommard Wine Advisor Daniela DaSuta

Copper Vine Sommelier Emily Walker

WHERE: Copper Vine (upstairs dining room).

TICKETS: $50, Limited seats are available, reserve at www.coppervine.com.

Menu:



