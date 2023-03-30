NEW ORLEANS (press release) – City Park Conservancy kicks off festival season with the return of its signature concert series, Evenings with Enrique, every Wednesday in April starting April 5. Attendees relax among the lush foliage of New Orleans Botanical Garden while reveling the sounds of live Latin American-influenced music and savoring the delicious cuisine from Kitchen in the Garden.

WHAT: Evenings with Enrique in the New Orleans Botanical Garden

WHEN: Every Wednesday in April starting April 5

WHERE: New Orleans Botanical Garden, City Park

5 Victory Avenue

MUSIC LINEUP:

April 5

5 – 7:30 p.m.: New Orleans harpist and composer Patrice Fisher with special guests:

– Trumpet: Puerto Rico

– Percussionist: Honduras

– Bass: Chile

April 12

5-6 p.m.: Geovane Santos, guitarist, singer and composer, Brazil

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Manuel Arteaga, guitarist and singer, Venezuela

April 19

5-6 p.m.: Sincopado, Bruno Elisabetsky, guitarist, singer and composer, Brazil

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Merengue 4, Fermin Ceballos, guitarist, singer and composer, Dominican Republic

April 26

5 – 7:30 p.m.: Rumba Buena: Johnny Marcia, percussionist and band leader, Honduras

Launched in 2016, Evenings with Enrique is a bi-annual event every April and October, free for Louisiana residents courtesy of The Helis Foundation. The series pays tribute to Enrique Alférez, a renowned Mexican artist who lived in New Orleans for almost 70 years and specialized in sculpting the human form. Alférez has over 20 works of art at The Helis Foundation Enrique Alférez Sculpture Garden. His sculptures can also be found throughout New Orleans at Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans Museum of Art, Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition, and New Orleans City Park.

Admirers of Alférez’s work can purchase Enrique Alférez: Sculptor by Katie Bowler Young at the Botanical Garden giftshop. Published by The Historic New Orleans Collection, the book chronicles the life of the preeminent artist and was made possible with support from The Helis Foundation and members of The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 2019 Bienville Circle and Laussat Society.

Every Wednesday throughout the year, Louisiana residents receive free admission to New Orleans Botanical Garden courtesy of The Helis Foundation. New Orleans Botanical Garden regular hours of operation are Wednesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with extended hours every Wednesday in April until 8 p.m. through April 26.