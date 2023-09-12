Fa-BOO-lous Family Fun at Boo at the Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tiny little Barbies, petite princesses, miniature Top Gun pilots, friendly ghouls and happy goblins can spend a day celebrating Halloween at Boo at the Zoo benefitting Audubon Zoo and Children’s Hospital New Orleans! Tickets are now on sale for this family-favorite daytime Halloween tradition that provides families with spooktacular fun at the Zoo. Kids under age 12 can trick or treat throughout the Zoo, and all guests are invited to wear their favorite costumes to enjoy the festivities.

Boo at the Zoo is three days filled with spooky fun! The event will be held Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22, during regular Audubon Zoo hours (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Last entry ticket is sold at 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online for the specific date you plan to attend. Children and families can expect to visit trick or treat stations located throughout the zoo to collect candy that is made with sustainable palm oil to protect the zoo animals and their habitats. Other activities will include animal experiences, face painting, arts and crafts to make and take home, a spooky haunted house, an A-Maze-ing Maze, and more!

“Boo at the Zoo is perfect for the entire family, we love seeing children and their families enjoying the Zoo, dressing in costumes and having fun together,” said Ron Forman, president and CEO of Audubon Nature Institute. “Children’s Hospital is a wonderful long-time partner, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with them to put on this fun Halloween event and help little ones learn about the world around them.”

Audubon Zoo and Children’s Hospital New Orleans’ shared vision is to build a happier, healthier, and more sustainable future for the kids and families of Louisiana. The ongoing support from community events like Boo at the Zoo is instrumental in making that vision possible.

“At Children’s Hospital New Orleans, we provide outstanding healthcare for the patients in our region. Boo at the Zoo is a New Orleans tradition, and we love being part of this annual event that brings smiles to young people and their families,” said Children’s Hospital New Orleans President and CEO Lucio A. Fragoso.

The candy distributed at Boo at the Zoo is made from sustainable palm oil. In many parts of the world, the habitat for animals including orangutans, tigers, rhinos and elephants is destroyed because forests are being cut down to make way for palm oil plantations. Only buying and using products made with sustainably farmed palm oil can make a big difference for animals in the wild.

Money raised by the event benefits both Audubon Zoo and Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

Audubon Zoo admission includes access to all Halloween activities. Tickets are required for both Audubon Members and non-members. Audubon Member tickets are $10 for children and adults; non-member tickets are $38 each. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.Audubonzoo.org/boo