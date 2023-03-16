NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The NOMA Egg Hunt and Family Festival is a fun all-ages event featuring arts and crafts, games, face painting, music, and more. Set within the beautiful surroundings of the New Orleans Museum of Art’s (NOMA) Besthoff Sculpture Garden, the festival serves as a lively introduction to the museum for many families visiting together for the first time.

Kids hunt for over 18,000 eggs in the Besthoff Sculpture Garden and enjoy a day filled with art activities and entertainment. The event is a fundraiser for NOMA’s learning and engagement initiatives and exhibitions.

WHEN

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Two egg hunts begin at 10:30 a.m., divided by age—ages 4 and under, ages 5 and up.

WHERE

NOMA’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden

1 Collins C. Diboll Circle

New Orleans, LA 70124

TICKETS

Advance tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for museum members. All tickets are $18 at the door. Children under 2 years old receive free admission.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

https://noma.org/event/egghunt2023/