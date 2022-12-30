Saba’s Lounge, the newly opened space that connects with Chef Alon Shaya’s Saba restaurant, is hosting a special dinner series January 19 from 6-9 p.m. The specially curated dinner features a five-course, family-style tasting menu paired with wines chosen by California fine-wine broker and distributor Kimberley Jones. 5757 Magazine St., 324-7770, eatwithsaba.com

Sumptuous Staycation

Now through March 31, 2024, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is offering an “Experience More” package that includes a dining credit to the hotel’s Miss River and Chemin à la Mer restaurants. Book two nights in a guest room or executive suite for a $100 credit, or a two-night stay in a one- or two-bedroom suite for a $200 credit. Tip: Try the whole buttermilk-fried chicken at Miss River or a specialty steak at Chemin à la Mer. 2 Canal St., 434-5100, fourseasons.com/neworleans

Tastes for All Palates

The Hall on Mag, a collection of six diverse culinary offerings, has taken the place of the Auction House Market in the Warehouse District. Now in the space are restaurants Itzayana, El Greco, South & Common, American Culture, Ja-Nai and Amato Italia. The Hall on Mag also features a full-service premium cocktail bar and event spaces. 801 Magazine St., 581-8911, thehallonmag.com

Indian Street Food

Chef Manish Patel has debuted a new restaurant in the Warehouse District dubbed Tava. In addition to a fun and bright interior, the restaurant features a menu of tasty shareable plates, dosa (fermented rice and lentil crepes) with a variety of fillings, sandwiches and more. 611 O’Keefe Ave., Ste. 8, 766-9612, tavanola.com

Top Toque

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience will present the 2023 Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award to chef and mentor Susan Spicer this month at The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. The gala celebration, which takes place January 12, begins with a VIP reception at 6 p.m., followed by the main event at 7 p.m. Spicer, who began her cooking career as an apprentice to Chef Daniel Bonnot at the Louis XVI Restaurant in 1979, has an extensive list of accomplishments, including being named the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef Southeast in 1993. Tickets start at $150 per person or $1,500 for a table of 10. Proceeds from the awards gala benefit the many local nonprofit organizations that NOWFE supports throughout the year. nowfe.com

Donuts & More

District All Day Delicious is the newest restaurant to join the District Donuts roster of eateries in New Orleans. Located in the Warehouse District, the restaurant offers a full bar and a menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items. Selections include breakfast sandwiches, a morning Mexican pizza, pancakes, salads, wings, nachos, burgers, barbecue shrimp, steak and fries, and more. Of course, donuts are also on the menu. 611 O’Keefe Ave., Ste. C7, 493-7200, districtalldaydelicious.com

Crown Jewel

As part of its expansion into the historic building next door, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is opening a new restaurant this month, dubbed King, along with 33 new guest rooms and suites, and more than 12,000 square feet of event space. Led by the hotel’s new Executive Chef Samuel Peery, King evokes the traditional neighborhood brasseries of France mingled with Mediterranean flare and the rich culinary traditions of New Orleans. The restaurant also will have outdoor patio seating on Tchoupitoulas Street. 501 Tchoupitoulas St., 571-1818, hotelfontenot.com