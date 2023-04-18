METAIRIE, La (press release) – The home of the World’s Biggest Slice is officially breaking out. In its March publication, Nation’s Restaurant News named Fat Boy’s Pizza one of Nine Breakout Brands for 2023.

“It’s an incredible honor for us,” said Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani. “We’ve come such a long way in a relatively short time. We have the community to thank for embracing our emerging concept and our amazing team for pushing it forward.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza was established in 2019 with its first location opening in Metairie, Louisiana with no real plans to expand. Four years later, and after a worldwide pandemic, Fat Boy’s Pizza is thriving. Since its inception, the mantra has been Size Matters, and never has that been more evident than now. Outside of the obvious — massive 30-inch pies — the company itself is much larger than ever envisioned. Now with eight locations across three states, Fat Boy’s Pizza is focused on taking its next step into franchising.

“Our growth has been impressive, fast and calculated,” said Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl. “Now as we embark on the next steps in our strategic growth plan, all systems are in place to set us up for great success.”

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, this year’s Breakout Brands represent a variety of menu items and service experiences, but share immense potential for growth in a rejuvenated restaurant industry. About Fat Boy’s Pizza, NRN says, “Besides large, high-quality pizzas, Fat Boy’s has cemented itself as a community-centric, family-friendly restaurant, as it has helped hurricane and tornado disaster victims in the surrounding New Orleans area through community outreach efforts.

Each location also has arcade games, so parents can sit at the bar while their kids play games while waiting for pizza to be served.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza aims for 12 stores by the end of 2023, including two “Express” locations that feature drive-thrus.

“We’re not slowing down,” said Corchiani. “Fat Boy’s Pizza is coming to a city near you.”

Online: eatfatboyspizza.com and @eatfatboyspizza on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.