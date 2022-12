NEW ORLEANS (press release) – All Felipe’s restaurants around New Orleans will celebrate National Bartender Day this Friday. The restaurants will run a promotion to celebrate their bartending staff and matching tips for bartenders that day.

The restaurant will continue the 3-6 p.m. happy hour menu with select food and drinks, and will match credit card tips as well.

The restaurants suggest trying the queso fries and the prickly pear cocktail before they leave the menu.