NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This Friday, March 3, Felipe’s will be matching tips in support of their employees and staff. Felipe’s prides itself on being a people-first business who care about the development and success of their staff in order to produce the quality experience and service that they’re known for!

As a testament to some of the wonderful staff they have, El Restaurante, esteemed bilingual food publication specializing in Mexican and Latin foodservice trends, named Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria’s Luis Solano Restaurant Manager of the Year late last year.