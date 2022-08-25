NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In preparation of National Hispanic Heritage Month in September, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria will once again host its annual Fiesta Fest in celebration of the cultural observance of Mexican Independence Day on September 16. The festivities will showcase food, music and entertainment unique to Latino culture. The event, free and open to the public, will take over all the Felipe’s locations throughout the city and attendees can find more about specific schedules on the event page on Facebook.

Fiesta Fest commemorates the independence of Mexican and Central American countries, many of which celebrate their national sovereignty in September during National Hispanic Heritage month. This year’s Fiesta Fest will continue to share new cultural experiences that show the expression of Latino culture and community through live music, dance, authentic Mexican cuisine and of course, the most delicious hand-squeezed margaritas around (both on the rocks and frozen.) The entertainment lineup includes La Tran-K Band, Ballet Folkoricio Vive Mi Terra, Fermin Ceballos and more.

“New Orleans has a long history of influence and exchange with Latin American culture, which is why the Felipe’s Team continues to honor that relationship with our authentic cuisine and recipes, influenced by several regions of Mexico and Central America. Many of our team members are from this region and Fiesta Fest is an event that we put on with pride to celebrate the new generations of Latinos who call New Orleans home,” said Milton Orellana, Culinary Manager for Felipe’s New Orleans locations.

Fiesta Fest will take place on Friday, September 16, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the vibrant Mid-City, Uptown and French Quarter Felipe’s locations. More information can be found on the Facebook Fiesta Fest event pages below:

Felipe’s Mid-City Location: https://fb.me/e/3pCu6qGXy

Felipe’s French Quarter Location: https://fb.me/e/6hFDprpkW

Felipe’s Uptown Location: https://fb.me/e/3nGfgT0jB