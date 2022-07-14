NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Arts District New Orleans (ADNO), the organization that founded the popular White Linen Night, is pleased to announce that the event is back this year, and will take place on August 6, in conjunction with the First Saturday art walk. This year’s event is presented by new title sponsor Fidelity Bank and will take place from 5-10 p.m. on the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street in the New Orleans’ historic Warehouse Arts District, and will also include museums and institutions in the immediate area. The 20 contemporary art galleries and institutions which compose the Arts District are eager to welcome guests back to visit and view their exhibitions in person at this highly-anticipated annual event. Guests are strongly encouraged to don their white linen while strolling down Julia St., visit the galleries, enjoy food and drink from local vendors, and art-centered street activations.



Each gallery will present new exhibitions, with world-class art installations from the talented artists represented. In addition to the Julia Street art walk event, member galleries off-Julia will also welcome guests, and area institutions The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) and The Ogden Museum of Southern art will also open their doors and unveil new exhibitions of juried open calls featuring artists from the region.



“White Linen Night has been part of the Arts District calendar for 28 years,” says Leslie-Claire Spillman, ADNO president. “While we hoped to bring back this cherished event last year, the pandemic surge forced us to cancel. We are grateful that with this new partnership with Fidelity Bank, we are able to welcome guests back to the district for the event we all know and love; a night of food, drink, fun, and most importantly ART. Join us for the art walk from 5-10 p.m. and then keep the party going into the night, by drinking and dining at the many incredible eateries and watering holes in the beautiful Arts District, including the neighborhood hotels”.



“Fidelity Bank is proud to sign on as title sponsor and present White Linen night this year,” says Chris Ferris, President and CEO of Fidelity Bank. “For 113 years, we’ve supported art and culture in New Orleans. Our mission is to be Here for Good and our community partner, ADNO is certainly doing good by making sure this signature event returns to the streets of New Orleans for 2022. Fidelity Bank supports the many local galleries and artists that make up the art district of New Orleans and we look forward to a fantastic Fidelity Bank White Linen Night.”

For more information on participating galleries and institutions, and event details visit www.artsdistrictneworleans.com. In addition to title sponsor, Fidelity Bank, this event is made possible by the generous support of the Downtown Development District.

MEMBER GALLERY & INSTITUTION EXHIBITIONS



AIA New Orleans, 1000 St. Charles Ave

GROUP | Urban Sketchers



Ariodante Gallery, 535 Julia St.

Cheri Ben Iesau, Sergio Alvarez, Gary Schiro, & Lisa Normand | New Work



Arthur Roger Gallery, 432 Julia St.

Stephanie Patton | Shift

Troy Dugas | Rugged

Brian Guidry | Night Chorus



Arthur Roger@434, 434 Julia St.

Pard Morrison | Something to Become



American Italian Cultural Center and Museum, 537 S. Peters TBA



Beata Sasik Gallery, 541 Julia St.

Beata Sasik Gallery | New Work



Callan Contemporary, 518 Julia St.

Andrew Wapinski | Intercedent



Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St.

Gulf South Open Call; GROUP | Remember Earth?

Exploring Issues of Environmental Crisis



Degas Gallery, 604 Julia St.

Jacques Soulas | La promesse de l’été (Summer’s Promise)



Gallery 600 Julia, 600 Julia St.

Will Smith, Jr. | Between The Waters, The Atchafalaya and Mississippi River Basins

Gryder Gallery, 615 Julia St.

Dapper Bruce Lafitte | The Bricks



Ibis Contemporary Art Gallery, 705 Camp St.

Tylonn J. Sawyer | A Different World



JONATHAN FERRARA GALLERY, 400A Julia St.

Alexander Stolin | TBA

Tony Dagradi | Remix



LeMieux Galleries, 332 Julia St.

GROUP | And Now for Something New; Vol. 4



M Contemporary, 614 Julia St

Fredrick Guess | Portraits of Lil Chief Jon Boudreaux of The Rumble



Martine Chaisson Gallery, 727 Camp St.

Andre Fisher | TBA



Octavia Art Gallery, 700 Magazine St.

GROUP | Digital Media Exhibition



Ogden Museum, 925 Camp St.

Louisiana Contemporary, presented by The Helis Foundation

Leaving Appalachia: The Art of Gregory B. Saunders



SPILLMAN | BLACKWELL Fine Art, 866 Camp St

Ardeshir Mohassess | Body Politics



Stella Jones Gallery, 201 St. Charles Ave

Charly Palmer | You Inspire Me