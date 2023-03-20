For the fourteenth year, Finn McCool’s Irish Pub will host event where participants personally fundraise for the opportunity to shave their heads to help cure childhood cancers through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation (www.stbaldricks.org). First shaves begin at 12:00 a.m. and will end at 4:15 p.m. We have two NOLA Gold Rugby players who will be shaving their heads for the first time. We will also have The Southern Magnolias in attendance as volunteers. St. Baldrick’s Day at Finn McCool’s is the largest St. Baldrick’s event in Louisiana, having raised approximately $1,200,000 in the past thirteen years. Our goal for 2022 is $100,000, of which approximately $12,000 has already been raised so far.

The shaves are given by local barbers/stylists who generously donate their Saturday as well as help raise funds for the event.

