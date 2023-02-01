If you are like most New Orleanians your new year’s health and fitness resolutions checked out the morning after Twelfth Night when the first king cake of the season hit the office conference table. As your teeth sunk into that achingly sweet bite—crackly on the outside with colored sugar, soft on the inside with brioche dough—you vowed to revisit your goals after Mardi Gras when you’re giving up everything, anyway for Lent.

Of the king cake you choose as the base for this over-the-top confection Shalonda Berry, pastry chef at Palm & Pine on the edge of the French Quarter advises, “I’m a huge fan of Dong Phuong King Cakes – any flavor. They use a soft dough that is incredible. Then I’d say Hi-Do, which is a very traditional king cake. Bywater Bakery is also awesome.”

Tip: Read through this recipe before starting. There are some decisions to make before you begin.

King Cake Bread Pudding

Shared by Pastry Chef Shalonda Berry, Palm & Pine

3 large eggs

2 cups half & half

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

Zest of 1 lemon or orange, chef’s choice (I went with orange)

9 – 10 generous cups of 1-inch cubes of king cake

Colored sugars for sprinkling (optional)

Oil for frying, optional

Accompaniments for serving, optional. See NOTES