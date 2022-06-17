NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Flamingo A-Go-Go will celebrate National Pink Day on June 23rd. Any guest wearing pink will receive a complimentary frose’ in honor of the pale shade of red that represents everything from femininity, softness, sensitivity, and the romantic. In addition, $1 from every entrée sold on Pink Day will be donated to Breastoration, a locally founded non-profit organization.

Breastoration is the organization that assists women from across the country considering breast reconstruction surgery in the Greater New Orleans Area and provides educational resources to empower all women at risk for, or diagnosed with, breast cancer.