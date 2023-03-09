NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A springtime staple in New Orleans, Art in Bloom Presented by First Horizon returns to the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) this month, with innovative floral displays on view to the public Thursday, March 23–Sunday, March 26, during regular museum hours (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

For over 30 years, Art in Bloom has showcased spectacular floral designs created by garden clubs and creative talents from New Orleans and beyond—all in support of NOMA and the Garden Study Club of New Orleans. This year’s presentation takes inspiration from the subtropical landscape of the city with the theme Paradise Under the Palms. First Horizon returns as the presenting sponsor for Art in Bloom.

“Art in Bloom is one of the most anticipated spring events in New Orleans,” said Susan M. Taylor, NOMA’s Montine McDaniel Freeman director. “We are grateful to partner with presenting sponsor First Horizon and so many local artists for this magnificent undertaking, which provides the opportunity for the public to see the museum from a new perspective.”

“NOMA is an important cultural center for New Orleans and the Gulf South,” said Ashley Morgan, public relations liaison for First Horizon. “It is our honor to once again present Art in Bloom, which brings together new audiences and longtime supporters, at the museum.”

The 2023 Art in Bloom Chairs are Katie Gilly and Anna Schaefer, who have led planning of the event with NOMA Volunteer Committee Chair Elizabeth Grimes and Garden Study Club of New Orleans President Catherine Favrot. Proceeds from the annual event benefit educational projects and exhibitions at NOMA and community projects of the Garden Study Club of New Orleans.

PATRON AND PREVIEW PARTY

Sponsors have the first peek at this year’s Art in Bloom displays on Wednesday, March 22, during the Patron Party (6–7 pm) and subsequent Preview Party (7–9 p.m.). Attendees explore all-new floral displays installed throughout the museum while enjoying cuisine from Arnaud’s Restaurant, Beth Biundo Sweets, Café Degas, Café NOMA, Creole Creamery, Galatoire’s Restaurant, Joel’s Catering, LEA Catering, Martin Wine Cellar Catering, Mikimoto, Palate New Orleans, Sala Nola, and Taj Mahal & Nirvana Indian Cuisine.

SILENT AUCTION

The Art in Bloom Patron Party also provides the first chance for guests to browse items from the silent auction in person and place bids. With digital bidding open from Monday, March 20, to Monday, March 27, this year’s silent auction features one-of-a-kind contributions from local artists and designers. A highlight of this year’s auction is a painting titled Islanders by New-Orleans based artist Gretchen Weller Howard.

LECTURE SERIES AND FASHION SHOW

The sold-out Art in Bloom lecture series and the annual Art in Bloom luncheon and fashion show are scheduled for the following day, Thursday, March 23. Headlining speakers for the popular program are Amanda Lindroth and Lucy Hunter.

Amanda Lindroth, a go-to interior designer and author of Island Hopping: Amanda Lindroth Design, is known for airy, relaxed, indoor–outdoor living and is an expert in the style of island charm. Lucy Hunter, based in the United Kingdom, is an acclaimed landscape and floral designer and author of The Flower Hunter. With a style that harks back to the early 20th century, Lucy’s work is constantly looking at ways in which we can soften and meld the boundaries between the inside and outdoors.

Following the lectures, the luncheon and fashion show, held at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters in New Orleans City Park, will feature inspired spring looks from SOSUSU Boutique.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information about Art in Bloom Presented by First Horizon and to purchase tickets, visit noma.org/aib.