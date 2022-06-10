NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Billboard-charting rhythm and blues outfit Flow Tribe released the music video for their new single “Keep Pushing.”

The six-man band of New Orleans natives enlisted funk ambassador Ivan Neville on the collaborative track – an upbeat anthem inspired by the desire to flourish in the face of adversity. Neville reunites with Flow Tribe in the video, which features animation by Andrew Knives and premiered Tuesday via Relix Magazine.

Produced by VR360 Entertainment/Silverback Music, “Keep Pushing” offers one of Flow Tribe’s most inspired studio creations to date. Written during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, the soulful and bombastic group penned lyrics that speak to celebrating life and resisting the urge to let darkness take over during trying times.

“Keep Pushing” teases the hand-made writing, engineering and producing that fans can expect from Flow Tribe’s forthcoming studio album of the same name. It was recorded at the group’s newly established Downman Sounds Studio in New Orleans. The idea to create their own recording studio came while laying down tracks for their critically acclaimed 2017 album “BOSS,” which was produced by legendary hip hop hit-maker Mannie Fresh and reached No. 58 on the Billboard R&B Chart. Five years later, Downman Sounds is now the hub for creativity among Flow Tribe members and the New Orleans music community.

Founded in 2004, Flow Tribe solidified as a band in the wake of Hurricane Katrina’s destruction. On a mission to share New Orleans’ unstoppable rhythm, passion and soul with the next generation of music lovers, the blue collar musicians have experienced a career of both triumphs and hard knocks together.

Flow Tribe retooled its lineup during the pandemic. Brothers Darion Hodge, a bassist, and Mackeal “Turtle” Wells, a keyboardist, join singer/trumpeter K.C. O’Rorke, guitarists Bryan Santos and Mario Palmisano and drummer Scott Sibley. Together they “fire off a nonstop succession of tightly constructed party songs,” according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, creating a sound that Relix Magazine calls “bizarrely irresistible.”

Keep Pushing Credits:

• Produced by K.C. O’Rorke, Scott Sibley, Bryan Santos, Darion Hodge, Mario Palmisano

• K.C. O’Rorke – Vocals

• Mario Palmisano – Guitar

• Darion Hodge – Bass

• Scott Sibley – Drums

• Bryan Santos – Guitar (Electric)

• Ivan Neville – Vocals, Electric Organ, Acoustic Piano

• Anjelika Joseph – Background Vocals

• Tracking Engineer – Scott Sibley, Downman Sounds

• Mixing Engineer – Scott Sibley, Paul Provosty, Downman Sounds

• Mastering Engineer – Paul Provosty, Downman Sounds