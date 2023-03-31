Flower Power

If Coco Chanel followed her own advice to look in the mirror and remove one accessory before leaving the house, these charming earrings would surely stay put. The perfect size, these timeless and whimsical floral studs will have you celebrating spring in style. Available at Friend and Company, 7713 Maple St., 504-439-0108, friendandcompany.com.
What's New
Editor’s Note
April is jam-packed with things to do, places to go and festivals to, well, fest at throughout the month....
Features
Spring Forward 2023
Festing season starts in the sweet spot of spring when things feel perfect, and bleeds right into summertime, stretching...
Features
Beat it to the ‘Burbs
Once upon a time, the New Orleans area suburbs provided dining and recreation primarily for folks who lived there....
In Full Bloom
Our April issue is a colorful, mixed bouquet of seasonally inspired treats. From festivals to garden parties, it's is...