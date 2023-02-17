Pre-pandemic the city had a wild Carnival season. Though there was some tragedy, the season was filled with a lot of love. On “Let Them Eat Cake” we highlighted three big Carnival proposals. Including one that was documented on WWL’s newscast.
Read the full stories from Carnival 2020 here.
In case your sweetie is thinking about popping the question during the big parades, you need to make sure you’re ready.
Not only do stores like Fleurty Girl, Phina and Schnell Studio among others have items to complete the perfect look, the editors at Renaissance Publishing recently put together a must-have list of Carnival items you need on the route. We added a few additional items specifically for this special moment.
- Bobby pins
- Sunscreen
- Sunglasses
- Cash in small bills – for bathroom passes and snacks
- Portable phone charger
- Tylenol
- Water bottles
- Granola bars – or other snacks
- Baby wipes / sanitizer wipes
- Body glitter
- Koozies
- Travel-sized tissues
- Bandaids
- Ponytails
- Extra jacket if it’s cold, portable fan if it’s hot
- Reusable bags for throws
- Fanny pack to hold items
- Backpack – if a fanny pack isn’t your thing
A few additional items for a friend who is in on the secret to carry:
- Makeup for touchups
- Makeup wipes
- Brush
- Dry shampoo
- Press on nails (thanks, TikTok)
- Something bridal (hat, jacket, sash, etc. with “bride to be” or “fiance”)
- Eye drops (in case it’s later in the night)
- Nice/professional camera