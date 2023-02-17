Pre-pandemic the city had a wild Carnival season. Though there was some tragedy, the season was filled with a lot of love. On “Let Them Eat Cake” we highlighted three big Carnival proposals. Including one that was documented on WWL’s newscast.

Read the full stories from Carnival 2020 here.

In case your sweetie is thinking about popping the question during the big parades, you need to make sure you’re ready.

Not only do stores like Fleurty Girl, Phina and Schnell Studio among others have items to complete the perfect look, the editors at Renaissance Publishing recently put together a must-have list of Carnival items you need on the route. We added a few additional items specifically for this special moment.

Bobby pins

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Cash in small bills – for bathroom passes and snacks

Portable phone charger

Tylenol

Water bottles

Granola bars – or other snacks

Baby wipes / sanitizer wipes

Body glitter

Koozies

Travel-sized tissues

Bandaids

Ponytails

Extra jacket if it’s cold, portable fan if it’s hot

Reusable bags for throws

Fanny pack to hold items

Backpack – if a fanny pack isn’t your thing

A few additional items for a friend who is in on the secret to carry: