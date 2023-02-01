There are infinite products on sale promising stress reduction. We are trying all kinds of pursuits and products to help us manage the growing problem of stress and the ever-increasing toll it is taking on our lives. However, growing research shows that a simple walk in the woods can reduce stress and boost immunity. “Spending time near trees improves physical and mental health by increasing energy levels and speed of recovery, while decreasing blood pressure and stress. Forest bathing is a form of meditation that connects you to nature using all your different senses. It is also called nature therapy or eco therapy. It is meditation in forest ecology,” Scott Courtright, Owner, Trinity Tree Consultants, Louisiana Licensed Arborist, BSC Forest Management, LSU.

Mother Nature, in its forest form, is offering a solution and it is free. Forest bathing, originally known as Shinrin-yoku in Japan where it originated, is the term becoming increasingly popular to describe the act of immersing oneself in nature to create relief from daily worries while inducing calm and providing perspective.

Forest bathing guides suggest that participants take an unstructured walk in woodland. The aim is not to go somewhere but to indulge in the nature around you. Guides will often suggest closing your eyes at the beginning of the ‘bath’ to reset your senses, for a minute or two. On opening your eyes you are able to take in the colors and structures more clearly. Guides will then advise you to smell the plants, feel the fibers of trees and leaves and fully absorb the living eco system you are part of and enjoy.

Humans have always appreciated the great outdoors, but now as we are increasingly leading indoor lives, in artificial light and air, necks crooked looking at screens, the benefits of being in nature are being recognized for the positive impact they can have on our health and wellbeing.

Studies in Japan have shown a decrease in blood pressure after taking a walk in a forest and further research is being undertaken at Duke university to quantify the cardiovascular and immune system benefits. Another study showed a walk in nature vs. in the city was far more effective at reducing stress hormones while using the same amount of physical activity.

This understanding supports the US Association of Nature and Forest Therapy plans to train and certify 1,000 forest bathing guides in the next three years. Alternatively, just take a trip to one of Louisiana’s great state parks and indulge your senses.