New Orleans is typically hot in the summer months – even when, like recently, we have a lot of temporarily cooling rains. Summer feels like it lasts from April to October, but something about this summer feels extra toasty and humid.

If you’re like us, this makes you want to flee the outdoors and head to the nearest building or structure with plentiful cold air. So, what happens when you want to plan a date night with your honey, but don’t want to sweat through your cute new outfit?

We’ve got a few ideas to keeps you away from the heat while still bringing the fun.

Date 1:

Head to a museum! New Orleans is no stranger to history and our museums are some of the best in the country.

National WWII Museum

New Orleans Museum of Art

Ogden Museum of Southern Art

The Pharmacy Museum

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Mardi Gras World

Cabildo

Backstreet Cultural Museum

New Orleans Jazz Museum

Museum of Death

Studio Be

The Sazerac House

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

Date 2:

Looking for something a little more low-key? Head to the Prytania or The Broad theaters for a movie. Then stroll to a restaurant along Prytania Street or near the Broad in the Mid-City neighborhood.

Date 3:

Take in a show or concert at one of the city’s theaters or venues.

The Saenger

The Joy

The Civic

The Orpheum

Tipitinas

Frenchman Street

Date 4:

Most New Orleanians are all pro when it comes to a good bar hop moment, but the city is no stranger to the growing popularity of breweries. Level up your bar hop and instead, opt for a brewery tour around the city.

Port Orleans

Faubourge

Urban South

Happy Raptor

Second Line Brewing

Brieux Carre

Parleaux Beer Lab

Miel Brewery

NOLA Brewing Company

Wetlands Sake