New Orleans is typically hot in the summer months – even when, like recently, we have a lot of temporarily cooling rains. Summer feels like it lasts from April to October, but something about this summer feels extra toasty and humid.
If you’re like us, this makes you want to flee the outdoors and head to the nearest building or structure with plentiful cold air. So, what happens when you want to plan a date night with your honey, but don’t want to sweat through your cute new outfit?
We’ve got a few ideas to keeps you away from the heat while still bringing the fun.
Date 1:
Head to a museum! New Orleans is no stranger to history and our museums are some of the best in the country.
National WWII Museum
New Orleans Museum of Art
Ogden Museum of Southern Art
The Pharmacy Museum
The Historic New Orleans Collection
Mardi Gras World
Cabildo
Backstreet Cultural Museum
New Orleans Jazz Museum
Museum of Death
Studio Be
The Sazerac House
Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience
Date 2:
Looking for something a little more low-key? Head to the Prytania or The Broad theaters for a movie. Then stroll to a restaurant along Prytania Street or near the Broad in the Mid-City neighborhood.
Date 3:
Take in a show or concert at one of the city’s theaters or venues.
The Saenger
The Joy
The Civic
The Orpheum
Tipitinas
Frenchman Street
Date 4:
Most New Orleanians are all pro when it comes to a good bar hop moment, but the city is no stranger to the growing popularity of breweries. Level up your bar hop and instead, opt for a brewery tour around the city.
Port Orleans
Faubourge
Urban South
Happy Raptor
Second Line Brewing
Brieux Carre
Parleaux Beer Lab
Miel Brewery
NOLA Brewing Company
Wetlands Sake