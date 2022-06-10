NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A former bar in Old Metairie is being remade into an elegant hangout with an eye on the building’s history and a nod to the storied railroad tracks that lie just feet from the front door. Metry Cafe & Bar, which stood at 601 Metairie Road for decades, will soon be home to Parish Line Bistro Bar, a concept and vibe conceived by longtime friends Mickey Parenton, Mickey Loomis, Gabe Corchiani and John Georges.

“We’ve wanted to team up on something like this for many years,” Corchiani said. “The goal is a place that our wives and friends would enjoy — something that’s cutting edge and comfortable.”

Part of that comfort will come from Parish Line’s menu. While Strategic Food Partner Chris Wilson isn’t getting menu-specific just yet, it will reflect its surroundings.

“The food will feel like the building feels,” Wilson said. “I’m looking forward to working within this family dynamic. We all speak the same food language. It’s exciting.”

Wilson spent almost 30 years with Emeril Lagasse’s organization in the New Orleans area before going out on his own. He is now co-owner of Larder Gourmet Market and Eatery in Metairie, which opened on Veterans Boulevard in December 2020. Parish Line gives Wilson a chance to flex his creative culinary muscles.

“I’m at the point in my career where I can be imaginative and work with who I want to work with,” Wilson said. “This is special.”

The owners — 20-year hospitality industry veteran Mickey Parenton, New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani and businessman John Georges — bring a zest for service to Parish Line, each contributing in their own ways to build a brand that will resonate in Old Metairie and beyond.

“This is a fun project,” Parenton said. “The building transformation is going to be amazing. Old Metairie deserves a dining experience like this and we are proud to bring it to our neighborhood.”

Parish Line will feature modern decor with several accents that acknowledge the nearby railroad tracks, an extensive wine and cocktail menu and the only rooftop dining space in Metairie. It is slated to open in August.

Social media: @parishlinebistro on Facebook and Instagram