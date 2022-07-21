NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is happy to announce today marks the first anniversary of its opening as New Orleans’ premier luxury property in one of America’s most celebrated cities. The first year was eventful for the riverfront hotel, filled with achievements, awards, and impactful moments for guests and the community.

“This has been an extraordinary year and I could not be prouder of our team and their efforts,” said Mali Carow, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “The overwhelming support from the community has been boundless, and we are honored to be part of the tremendous hospitality industry of this great city.”



In its first year, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans was named a “Best Hotel in New Orleans” and one of the “Best New Hotels in the World” by Travel + Leisure; a “Best of the Best” New Hotels in the World by Robb Report; and a “Best New Hotel in the Country” by USA TODAY 10Best. The Hotel’s interior designer Bill Rooney Studio has been recognized globally for its work on the project including a Hospitality Design HD Award for guest rooms, multiple LIV Hospitality Design awards and the top prize from Design Et Al for Global Project Award Winner. In addition, the hotel was accepted into Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising more than 2200 preferred suppliers in 100 countries, specializing in world-class client service and experience.



The accomplishments are best summed up with a list of spectacular numbers:

· $550 million transformation to New Orleans’ historic World Trade Center, spurring development along the Riverfront

· 80,000 single-use amenities saved from landfills as part of the hotel’s commitment to eliminating single-use plastics

· 72,145 guest check-ins

· 35,166 oysters shucked during Chemin à la Mer’s oyster happy hour

· 15,000 Bohemian crystals shimmering above Chandelier Bar

· 3,243 whole fried chickens served in Miss River

· 2,874 chandelier martinis

· 655 ounces of caviar savored

· 477 employees strong

· 216 birthdays and anniversaries celebrated with guests

· 38 check-ins from our furry, four-legged friends

· 34 stories rising high above the mighty Mississippi

· 30 quintessential serums used in The Spa’s Biologique Recherche customized facial

· 25 internal employee promotions

· 22 Move Ya Brass fitness classes donated to the community

· Four pillars of the compass-shaped tower align with the cardinal points of North, South, East, and West

· ONE outstanding year!



In celebration of the Hotel’s one-year anniversary, guests can take advantage of the Hotel’s Third Night Free offer, valid now through September 30, 2022. To make reservations, book online or call 504-434-5100.