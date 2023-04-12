NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located on the edge of the French Quarter, Palm&Pine is a wonderful location to stop in to enjoy a bite or a cocktail before enjoying the festivities. And if the festival keeps you out late, come enjoy a Spicy Chicken Sandwich or an Upper Quarter Pounder on Friday and Saturday for their Late Nite food and cocktail specials 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Stop in and cool off at Criollo to enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner if you’re looking to take a break from the festivities and enjoy some AC! Additionally, guests can enjoy two unbeatable drinks deals with $1 Martinis offered alongside Criollo’s delicious lunch on Thursday and Friday and 75 cent French 75s offered during their weekend Jazz Brunch on Saturday and Sunday!