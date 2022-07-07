NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The French Quarter Management District (FQMD) is excited to announce the latest initiative of its Keep the Quarter Clean Campaign, a program aimed at maintaining a higher level of cleanliness, where all stakeholders feel a sense of ownership of litter abatement and sanitation in the French Quarter..

In partnership with Keep Louisiana Beautiful, FQMD has provided an opportunity to hotels around the French Quarter to share in our initiative of establishing a cleaner and greener neighborhood. We would like to impart that we are glad our visitors are here and would love for them to come back for years to come! We understand that a part of that relationship includes accountability in our efforts to make the French Quarter a clean and safe place to visit. Together, we can make the French Quarter the magical neighborhood we all know it to be. The Keep the Quarter Clean hotel cards were created to enable our hotelier partners to equip guests with valuable resources in reporting sanitation and litter issues. As a hotelier in the French Quarter, Steve Caputo remarks on the importance of sharing resources with valued tourists and guests: “ Keeping the Quarter Clean is vital to all of us who work, live, and play here. It takes all of us to do our part and the millions of visitors that come to the French Quarter can play a significant role to that end. The Keep the Quarter Clean campaign not only reminds of our duty and obligation to preserve this historic gem but gives us the tools to make a difference.” It is the purpose of these hotel cards to promote the Keep the Quarter Clean initiative, as well as raise awareness to all who enjoy the French Quarter; to be mindful of their litter and provide the resources necessary to properly maintain sanitation standards. Our free Hotel Rack Cards are available at the FQMD offices located at 400 North Peters, Suite 206, NOLA 70130. If you would like more information about the French Quarter Management District’s Keep the Quarter Clean campaign, please contact, Karley D. Frankic at 504-323-5801 or kfrankic@fqmd.org