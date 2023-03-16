Fresh Approach

Funny Face

Sud’s ceramic Sicilian urns are packed with personality. Fill them with greens or branches for a fanciful look or simply set them out on their own to evoke playful sophistication. sudneworleans.com

Wild Thing

Leopard, cheetah, antelope textiles have me seeing spots. If you’re gun-shy, start small with a pillow or chair cushion but if you’re feeling bold go big with a rug or wall-to-wall carpet. lintotshop.com

Mirror, Mirror

Dainty antique mirrors are tiny but mighty. Thanks to their attention-grabbing charm, they can make a big impact on little spaces like powder rooms or vestibules. balzacantiques.com

Sip in Style

Whether embroidered with a monogram, crest, or just a pretty motif, bespoke cocktail napkins make drinks, desserts, or hors d’oeuvres that much more delectable. leontinelinens.com

Go Green

Myrtle topiaries bring the outdoors in. They aren’t as tidy as boxwoods, so they make a more whimsical and unexpected choice. I like to group them in threes on an entry table. meganevansinteriors.com