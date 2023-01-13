NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Galatoire’s Restaurant and Galatoire Foundation are pleased to announce the date of the annual Mardi Gras table auction to benefit local nonprofits Monday, Jan. 30. Recipients chosen are Louisiana Museum Foundation on behalf of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Shepherding Hope Foundation and Galatoire Foundation.

Each year, Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to assist in supporting local nonprofit organizations. Now in their 17th year, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have raised more than $3 million for local charities. Each exciting and lively auction allows guests the opportunity to bid for a table on Galatoire’s famed first floor the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras. The Christmas table auction, held in December, raised $98,000.

“The Friday before Mardi Gras is the most sought-after day to partake in Friday lunch at Galatoire’s and the generosity of our loyal patrons has allowed us to turn this tradition into an opportunity to give back to deserving organizations across our city for 17 years now,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president.

Proceeds have benefitted dozens of New Orleans-area charitable organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts. Past recipients include Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, The Roots of Music, Kingsley House and more. Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations.

Galatoire Foundation’s community involvement extends across south Louisiana, working through Galatoire’s, Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak and Galerie de Galatoire.

Mardi Gras table auction paddles and tickets can be purchased here.