Galatoire Foundation raised $287,200 at its annual Mardi Gras Table Auction, held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the famed Galatoire’s first floor dining room. This year’s beneficiaries were Covenant House New Orleans and Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre.

Each year, Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to assist in supporting local nonprofit organizations. Started in 2006, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have raised nearly $3 million for local charities. Each fun and lively auction allows guests the opportunity to reserve a table on Galatoire’s famed first floor the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras. Historically, reservations are not permitted in the main dining room so securing a table is a much sought-after experience.

Signature Galatoire’s hors d’oeuvres and complimentary champagne were served at the lively auction. In total, 154 seats were auctioned for the Friday before Mardi Gras.

Combined with the record-breaking Christmas Auction held in November, a historic $404,700 was raised for this year’s beneficiaries.

