NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Galatoire Foundation raised $229,950 at its annual Mardi Gras Table Auction, held Monday, Jan. 30, in the famed Galatoire’s first floor dining room. Combined with the Christmas Auction held in December, $328,000 was raised for this year’s beneficiaries.

This year’s recipients are Louisiana Museum Foundation on behalf of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Shepherding Hope Foundation and Galatoire Foundation. Monday night’s sold-out event kicked off the carnival season with a festive evening of competitive bidding, signature Galatoire’s hors d’oeuvres and complimentary champagne. The highest bid of the night was $25,000 for a table for 10. In total, 154 seats were auctioned for the Friday before Mardi Gras.

“We are thrilled that our loyal patrons continue to allow us to leverage their passion for Galatoire’s to support deserving non-profits in our community through our annual table auctions,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “For 17 years now, their generosity and tremendous support for this annual tradition has made a meaningful impact on organizations making a difference in our city.”

Each year, the Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to assist in supporting local nonprofit organizations. Since 2006, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have raised more than $3.3 million for local charities. Proceeds have benefitted dozens of New Orleans-area charitable organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts. Past recipients include Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, The Roots of Music, Kingsley House and more. Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations.

Galatoire Foundation’s community involvement extends across south Louisiana, working through Galatoire’s, Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak and Galerie de Galatoire.