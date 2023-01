Gallery Gras, The annual Mardi Gras tribute with all the color and excitement of New Orleans’ lengthy holiday season, is back at Gallery 600 Julia. Sean Randall shows his new series of Mardi Gras Portraits, some surreal and others outrageous, as is the season. Show runs the month whenever parades are not rolling downtown.

Opening Date: February 4, 6-8 p.m.

Closing Date: February 28

Gallery 600 Julia

600 Julia St.

New Orleans, 70130

504-895-7375; www.gallery600julia.com