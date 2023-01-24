NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop and Susan Schadt Press are teaming up on Jan. 28 and holding a Mardi Gras market full of storytimes and activities for all. The market is open to the public and will feature fun for both adults and children alike.

10:00 a.m. Michelle Dumont Storytime + Meet & Greet

Phoebe Cakes The Bulldog A Mardi Gras Tail

From Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras, follow Phoebe, a tiny bulldog on a tail-wagging adventure through the streets of New Orleans in search of a parade just for dogs!

10:45 a.m. Matt Haines Storytime

The Little Book of King Cake

What child isn’t excited to get the baby in the king cake? But it’s not all fun in games for third grader, Miley. After finding the baby in her slice of cake, she is crowned Queen of her classroom and quickly learns her new power comes with responsibility.

11:30 a.m. Madison Webb Storytime + Coloring and Costume Party

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Every young reader will delight in Mardi Gras in New Orleans by local author,

Madeline Webb. This treasurable , collectable and coveted of New Orleans’ famed Mardi Gras celebrations comes alive through this vibrant family-friendly picture book that highlights the culture, diversity, frivolity, and spirit of one of America’s most beloved cities.

11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Matt Haines King Cake Decorating

The Little Book of King Cake

The Big Book of King Cake

While king cakes are typically only available during Carnival season, readers can enjoy this book year-round. From the traditional cakes generations of New Orleanians have loved, to the unconventional creations that break all the rules, this book is your guide to the Crescent City’s favorite baked good.

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Yehonahan Goldstein – Meet a Marching Krewe

I Wanna Do That! The Magic of Mardi Gras Marching Krewes

To celebrate the untold story of marching krewes, I Wanna Do That! Celebrating the Magic of Mardi Gras Marching Krewes, bursts with over 200 full color photographs that document this important New Orleans-centered cultural movement.