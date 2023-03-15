Garden Oasis

Whether you have acres of land to tend to, or simply window boxes and indoor plants, there is no denying that adding greenery and flora to your favorite spaces is a feast for the eyes and soothes the soul. These delightful accessories and tools from local shops will make the task effortlessly pleasant.

Pink Haley Juliette Bamboo Tote, handwoven in Indonesia with a curled peacock feather detail, vintage carved ceramic vase in beautiful light blue and coral colorway, ceramic vintage Leo vase in earth tones and lovely pattern, House Planted: ”House Planted: Choosing, Growing, and Styling the Perfect Plants for Your House”by Lisa Muñoz from Ten Speed Press, “The Inspired House Plant” by Jen Stearns from Sasquatch Books, available at The Collective Shop, statementgoods.com. Pillow, stacked flower pots: Handmade pillow by local maker Lasalle & Jackson (in a range of sizes and patterns), handmade ceramic pots, available at FAIT, faitnola.com. Faux succulents: In a wide range of options available at The Plant Gallery, theplantgallery.com.

Block printed cotton napkins in sets of four with delicate winding leaves, Two’s Company Countryside Gardening Set gloves and plant tag, leather and cane wrapped forged iron scissors, Alice in Wonderland themed Down the Rabbit Hole cornhole game, available at Judy at The Rink, judyattherink.com. Hat: Matahari Sun Hat by Village Thrive handwoven in Bali, available at The Collective Shop, statementgoods.com. Faux succulents: In a wide range of options available at The Plant Gallery, theplantgallery.com.

Fealistic faux 75-inch bird of paradise plant, fern and succulents, striated blue metal bird bath, brass watering can with whimsical plant engraving, decorative ceramic birds with metal feet, available at The Plant Gallery, theplantgallery.com. Birdcage: Vintage, Victorian-style birdcage, available at The Collective Shop, statementgoods.com. Handmade pillow by local maker Lasalle & Jackson (in a range of sizes and patterns), available at FAIT, faitnola.com.