NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gary Wollerman, the owner of GW Fins, was selected as The First Tee of Greater New Orleans’ Game Changer of the Month. Gary was selected for his commitment to the organization, with GW Fins donating $28,000 to The First Tee during this past year. Here is the Youtube Video that The First Tee recently created and released.

Last year Gary established the “Fins Wings for Fins Kids” Foundation, where 100% of the proceeds from every order of GW Fins’ signature appetizer, Fins Wings, benefitted The First Tee of Greater New Orleans. This fundraising effort raised $25,000 which Gary donated to The First Tee. He chose this organization to be the beneficiary because they not only help local school-aged children learn the game of golf, but their coaches help participants develop valuable social and life skills. He has continued to support The First Tee organization this year as well.

Gary Wollerman is a long-time proponent of giving back to the New Orleans community, with a strong focus on educating and assisting local youth to achieve their potential.

The First Tee is not the only charity that Gary has strongly supported. He recently sent a check for $10,730 to Razom for Ukraine. GW Fins created the Razom Mule (rather than a Moscow Mule) and donated $5 from every cocktail served to Razom for Ukraine.

Razom provides critical humanitarian war relief and recovery to address the most urgent needs as they evolve, and has provided more than 200 tons of tactical medicine, hospital supplies and medicines, and communication devices that get delivered to those who need it most in Ukraine.