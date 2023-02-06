NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The revelries of Mardi Gras in New Orleans have many facets, including spectacular costumes, balls and pageants within the LBGTQ community. On Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m., the historic BK House will host a unique lecture on Gay Carnival Krewes in New Orleans by Wayne Phillips, Curator of Costumes and Textiles and Curator of Carnival Collections at the Louisiana State Museum. Phillips will provide an overview of the birth and growth of gay krewes from the 1950s to today as well as traditions that laid the groundwork for the formation of these krewes.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Free for museum members, $5 for nonmembers. Pre-purchase is recommended due to space limitations. Visit www.bkhouse.org for tickets and more information.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m., John Boutte brings Music from the American Songbook to BK House in a special concert featuring guitarist Caleb Tokarska and bassist Nobumasa Ozaki. In this performance, the trio will explore the diversity of the American songbook, ranging from New Orleans jazz, blues, gospel, R&B, and Americana. Boutte is a renowned New Orleans musician who became known worldwide when his song became the theme song for the very popular post-Katrina HBO TV show, “Treme.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m; the concert begins promptly at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served; however, this is a Bring Your Own Beverage event. Guests are encouraged to bring extra cups with their beverage of choice. Tickets are $30 for BK House members and $40 for non-members and should be pre-purchased at www.bkhouse.org.

Both events take place at the Historic BK House & Gardens at 1113 Chartres Street, across from the Old Ursuline Convent.

March programming will include a traditional St. Joseph’s altar, an Italian wine and food tasting, and Yat Pack concert. Details about upcoming BK House events and membership information are available at www.bkhouse.org for those who want to support the Museum and take advantage of future programming discounts.