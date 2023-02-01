NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Link Restaurant Group’s Gianna is now open for lunch and dinner seven days a week with a special brunch menu on weekends. The Italian menu that earned Gianna a spot as a James Beard Foundation Best New Restaurant finalist in 2019 is an all-day menu. “Chef Stephen and I traveled extensively in Italy before opening Gianna,” said Chef Donald Link. “We brought the heart and soul of what we loved to this restaurant, and we are excited to share more of these dishes with our guests.”

“Many of our dishes are perfect for sharing family-style; in fact, we encourage that so you can try more things,” said Chef de Cuisine Jared Heider. “To accompany your meal, we have more than 150 offerings to choose from on our comprehensive wine list. We also offer the most extensive amaro program in town; you can start and end your meal with an Aperitivo or amaro flight.”

Chef Heider’s all-day menu features antipasti and pizza favorites such as grilled octopus, meatballs in red gravy, chopped salad, and Margherita and spicy sausage pizzas. Other menu items include fregola and clams, pesce del giorno, veal saltimbocca, lamb lasagna, beefsteak Florentine, ciabatta garlic bread, and oven roasted broccoli. Several featured brunch items are available on the all-day menu, including chopped salad, ribollita soup, ricotta gnocchi, and butternut squash ravioli.

The all-day weekend menu features a variety of antipasti, including ricotta zeppole, lamb sausage gravy with creamy polenta, and provola. The primi and secondi courses offer rigatoni Amatriciana, veal grillades, grilled tuna, eggs alla Gianna, and spaghetti fra Diavolo, also available all week.

Gianna is open daily with lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., with brunch on Saturday and Sunday. For more information please call (504) 399-0816, and make reservations on Resy.