MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – The Old Mandeville Business Association will host its seventh annual Girod Street Stroll on Saturday, April 22, from 5-9 p.m. The event is presented by Resource Bank.

The Girod Street Stroll will take place along Girod Street in Old Mandeville. Patrons can enjoy food and cocktails with approximately 30 stops featuring both light tasting plates by top local chefs and classic Bourbon cocktails with creative twists. No one cocktail will be precisely the same!

The event will also feature a live painting event plus several local art vendors selling their original work, live musical entertainment by local bands, and more!

“How else better to support our local businesses and celebrate Spring in historic Old Mandeville than to bring our community together through world-renowned food, cocktails, and the talents of our local artists? Not only are we personally excited for this popular Northshore event, but we know our citizens are, too,” said OMBA President Shane Mutter.

Tickets are $50 each. A limited number of tickets are available, so purchase soon as this event typically sells out in advance! Tickets can be purchased online at www.girodstreetstroll.com. Pick up your commemorative stroll cup in advance from select businesses now through April 21 during regular hours of operation by presenting your ticket and valid photo ID. Patrons must be 21 and older to participate. Any cups not picked up in advance will be relocated to the wristband station at Monroe & Girod streets on April 22 and can be retrieved between 3:30-6:30 p.m. *All patrons must have a wristband, and no patron is permitted to pick up another patron’s stroll cup or wristband.

Tickets are non-refundable, regardless if the rain date (Saturday, May 13) is required.

Please visit www.girodstreetstroll.com for more information or call (985) 322-1189.