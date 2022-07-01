The Go Red for Women Luncheon, chaired by Terrie Sterling, Interim Chief Executive Officer at University Medical Center, is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

A sea of red silk table cloths decorated with white florals, massive Go Red for Women-branded balloons and streamers, a stage and a fashion show runway set the scene for guests at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. A private cocktail area showcased hand-decorated umbrellas, which the Circle of Red members held during their Second Line welcome entrance.

A fashion show led by Ballins Ltd featured local survivors.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and the New Orleans luncheon is locally sponsored by Entergy, United Healthcare, LCMC Health and Cox. The program raised more than $300,000 dedicated to critical research for women’s heart health.

Event at a Glance

What Go Red for Women Luncheon benefiting American Heart Association

When February 4

Where Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Charlotte Parent and Erika Ferrando

Cynthia Pazos and Mischa Naquin

Toni Flowers, Shelby Lombardo and Terrie Sterling

Heidi Melerine, Christine O’Brien and Melissa Chambers