Gone Festin’

Catch rays while you take in the sounds of the season in eye-catching frames like the BRIGITTE. The cat-eye silhouette with scalloped lenses is a nod to classic vintage style, while the poppy mirrored colorway will elevate your entire ensemble. KREWE, 619 Royal St., 407-2925; 1818 Magazine St., 504-342-2462, krewe.com.

Beat the heat while looking chic with a Senegalese handmade folding fan. Available in varying prints and patterns and able to be folded and tucked away when not in use, these breeze-makers from Dakar are made of West African wax fabric and leather. Voyage Living, voyage-living.com.

A 100% cotton bandana, complete with whimsical floating pelicans, is a festing staple. The ideal accessory for its endless versatility, tie one around your neck or wrist with a spritz of lavender to keep cool or wind it around a top knot for an updo upgrade. 23 1/2” x 23 1/2”. Billy Reid, 3927 Magazine St., 504-208-1200, billyreid.com.

Not even a pesky puddle will prevent you from looking stylish while tromping about in a pair of CHELSEA Roma rainboots. These cozy and sleek slips ons, in a go-with-everything olive, are completely waterproof, making them a perfect fit for those rainy Crescent City outings. Feet First, 4122 Magazine St. 504-899-6800, feetfirststores.com.

When galivanting from stage to stage, carry around your fest necessities in an Original Straw Traveler Bag from Hat Attack. The spacious raffia straw tote not only has plenty of room for your essentials, but smartly comes with a special built in spot for your favorite sunhat. 20” x 14”, Handle Drop 10”. Hemline French Quarter, 609 Chartres St., 504-592-0242, shophemline.com.