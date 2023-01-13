NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chef Eric Cook announces newest venture, Gris-Gris to Go Go, grab-and-go retail store located at 1804 Magazine St. (next door to Gris-Gris).

Gris-Gris to Go Go will offer a variety of grab-and-go staples from Cook’s award-winning restaurants (Gris-Gris and Saint John) including chicken and andouille gumbo, red beans and rice and chicken and dumplings (quarts/pints available daily, gallon 48-hour pre-order) along with Saint John’s well-known brown butter corn, plus pre-made sandwiches, salads, daily rotating vegan option, branded merchandise and gift cards that can be used at all three locations – Go Go, Gris-Gris and Saint John! Gris-Gris to Go-Go will also accept online pre-orders for its in-store stapes, plus build-your-own boards (charcuterie, chocolate/candy and baked goods boards), sandwich platters and more (48 hours advance notice for larger orders).

Gris-Gris to Go Go’s starting hours of operation are Thursday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Go Go is the perfect spot to grab a quick lunch or dinner bite, create a unique sweets board for your next party, or celebrate with some awesome Gris-Gris branded merch.

Online ordering can be found at www.grisgrisnola.com (GG to Go Go Tab).