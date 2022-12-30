Gratitude & Celebration

Each December as we creep closer to the January 1 mark, we take a look back at the previous 365 days to evaluate how we spent our time and how we might better ourselves as we move into a new year. This practice has become particularly poignant in the post-Covid era as we have collectively developed a greater appreciation for each gathering, each opportunity to run a mundane errand and to take better care of ourselves and one another. Essentially, as a community we have found a renewed gratitude for “the small things in life.” We hear it often – don’t simply check in with yourself and make promises to work harder at the beginning of the year, but each day. It’s not an easy commitment to make, but it seems that after the last several years finding that daily gratitude is a little bit more welcome than it once was.

In this issue we bring you a feature by Dr. Alisha Reed on perimenopause, an important topic that is not often discussed but significantly affects women at a range of ages. When treated properly and understood, symptoms can be well managed. Celebrities like Naomi Watts, Oprah and several others have recently announced their involvement in the discussion – one that all women should feel comfortable and informed having with one another.

Do not miss our quarterly Registry of Charitable Events covering nonprofit happenings from January – March. This listing was current as we went to press but is subject to change. Please check organization’s websites for the most up-to-date details regarding each event. If you would like to submit an event in our next registry, or add to the online calendar, please use the submission form on our website.

Our Eat+Drink columnist Jyl Benson spoke with Molly Kimball for sensible tips to stay on track of health goals throughout the year, especially during times like Carnival and festival season.

It’s the year of the Rabbit, and our host with the most Jenny Vorhoff has pulled together a lovely assortment of suggestions for celebrating the Lunar New Year with guests.

For our Fashion and What’s Hot pages Amy Gabriel has compiled a chic assortment of activewear and gear for a bit of motivation sticking to your goals as well as the latest and greatest beauty finds to pamper yourself after a long day.

And lastly, we are excited to announce that Sue Strachan has signed on to cover events in our Society section. As many of you already know, Sue is no stranger to the local nonprofit scene, having worked internally for organizations in addition to covering events for years. We are thrilled to have her on board. Decisions regarding event coverage will still be handled by me, so please continue to reach out directly with requests.

Cheers to a healthy and bright 2023!

Andy Myer, Editor

On the Cover

Members of the Women’s Guild of the New Orleans Opera Association from left to right: Erin Fleming, Kathy Weidner, Marian Gibbs, Joanne Mantis.

The 2023 Mad Hatter’s Luncheon benefiting the Women’s Guild of the New Orleans Opera Association will be held on March 7 at the Hilton, New Orleans. The festive luncheon supports youth education and sponsorships for those who wish to pursue the study of opera as well as the upkeep of the historic guild home. The event includes both live and silent auctions, a hat auction, entertainment with local musicians, fabulous food, a fashion show, raffle and wine pull.

Founded in 1947, the Women’s Guild promotes and fosters an understanding of opera, cooperating with the New Orleans Opera through active fundraising and advocacy. With over 350 members, the Women’s Guild ensures that the gift of opera remains an integral part of New Orleans culture.

For tickets and more information visit neworleansopera.org/womens-guild-of-the-new-orleans-opera-association/.