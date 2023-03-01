Green Scene

The list of indoor plant benefits is lenghty. Known to improve air quality, reduce stress, support cognitive health and your overall sense of well being, the perks don’t just end there. A space filled with a range of greenery is a welcome one with a lived-in feel. For a thoughtful collection of curated plants in lovely containers you’ll want to visit local source FAIT. FAIT, 3822 Magazine St., 504-579-4351, faitnola.com.
