Green With Envy

Veronica Beard’s Finlee Sandals should have been the Emerald City replacement pair for Dorothy’s ruby slippers in The Wizard of Oz. These beaded, kid suede mules with a comfortable wide upper band have a supportive kitten heel perfect for nights on the town. Available at FeBe, febeclothing.com.

Immerse yourself in a green underwater dream world when you visit chef Sue Zemanick’s lovely restaurant Zasu. Known for her delightfully delicate seafood creations and other tasty dishes, the recently renovated interiors are a clever nod to the water, complete with sunning artwork by Mallory Page. Zasu, zasu.com.

The unique, Art Deco style design of these Doves by Doran Palmoa Celestia earrings is sure to turn heads. Crafted from 18k yellow gold, each piece of malachite, onyx and diamonds are set into round, emerald and trilliant shapes within prong, pave settings. Available at Aucoin Hart, aucoinhart.com.

The Remy Bowl by Lily Juliet is handcrafted from resin in gorgeous marbleized Celedon and no two pieces are alike. Its substantial weight and durability are perfect for any room in the house from the kitchen to the dining room table as a centerpiece base. Available at Sotre, sotrecollection.com.

YSL’s Kelly green Loulou puffer bag is made in Italy from quilted leather with a leather and chain link strap. An ideal size to stash all of your essentials, this comfortable staple will be a go-to year-round and festive for so many local occasions. Available at Joseph, josephstores.com.