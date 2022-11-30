NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gris-Gris and Saint John are celebrating the holidays Voodoo-style with their annual Mangé Loa Holiday Menus! Mangé Loa – meaning ‘the feeding of the Gods’ – is a Voodoo ceremony and large annual feasting of the gods (‘loa’) featuring a variety of animal offerings, drinks, desserts and more. Followers of Voodoo believe the powers of all loa are lifted to their highest potential during this celebration.
The three course pre-fixe menus (including a holiday cocktail) will be available Dec. 1-24 (dinner service only).
Saint John Mangé Loa Holiday Menu
Three Courses $70
+ Optional Wine Pairing $35
- FIRST COURSE (select one)
- SOUP JOUMOU: Pumpkin and Beef Stew with Potatoes, Carrots, Leeks, Celery, Radish, Cabbage & Grilled French Bread (Famiglia Carafoli Lambrusco di Modena, Italy NV)
- KREYÒL SALAD: Arugula, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sweet Peppers, Dijon Vinaigrette (Big Salt Riesling-Gewurztraminer, 2020, Oregon)
- SECOND COURSE
- CURRIED LAMB NECK: Red Pepper Rice Pilaf, Black Beans, Coconut-Curry Broth, Fresh Herbs (Gigondas La Cave Rhône Blend, 2019, France)
- THIRD COURSE
- SWEET POTATO HAND PIE: Spiced Sweet Potato in Flaky Pie Crust, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Pecan Caramel.
- HOLIDAY COCKTAIL
- VOODOO LOVE APPLE: Applejack Brandy, Cranberry, Sparkling Water.
Gris-Gris Mangé Loa Holiday Menu
Three Courses $65
+ Optional Wine Pairing $35
- FIRST COURSE (Select one):
- CHICKEN & ANDOUILLE GUMBO: Paroisse de Vermillion-Inspired Gumbo with Louisiana Popcorn Rice (The Wolftrap Viognier-Chenin Blanc, 2018, South Africa)
- BLACK FIG & GOAT CHEESE SALAD: Seasoned Chicory Greens, Mission Figs, Goat Cheese, Toasted Cornbread Croûtons, Local Blood Orange Vinaigrette (Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc, 2020, New Zealand)
- SECOND COURSE
- PECAN CRUSTED PORK CHOP: Fire-Grilled Double Cut Pork Chop, Mémère’s Oyster Dressing, Cranberry Red Wine Gastrique (Maison Louis Jadot Pinot Noir, 2018, France)
- THIRD COURSE
- PUMPKIN CAKE: Pumpkin Purée, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting, Pumpkin Seed Brittle
- HOLIDAY COCKTAIL
- ZOMBI NOG: Frozen Bourbon Eggnog with Cream, Spiced Syrup, Praline Liqueur