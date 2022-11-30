NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gris-Gris and Saint John are celebrating the holidays Voodoo-style with their annual Mangé Loa Holiday Menus! Mangé Loa – meaning ‘the feeding of the Gods’ – is a Voodoo ceremony and large annual feasting of the gods (‘loa’) featuring a variety of animal offerings, drinks, desserts and more. Followers of Voodoo believe the powers of all loa are lifted to their highest potential during this celebration.

The three course pre-fixe menus (including a holiday cocktail) will be available Dec. 1-24 (dinner service only).

Saint John Mangé Loa Holiday Menu

Three Courses $70

+ Optional Wine Pairing $35

FIRST COURSE (select one) SOUP JOUMOU: Pumpkin and Beef Stew with Potatoes, Carrots, Leeks, Celery, Radish, Cabbage & Grilled French Bread (Famiglia Carafoli Lambrusco di Modena, Italy NV) KREYÒL SALAD: Arugula, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sweet Peppers, Dijon Vinaigrette (Big Salt Riesling-Gewurztraminer, 2020, Oregon)

SECOND COURSE CURRIED LAMB NECK: Red Pepper Rice Pilaf, Black Beans, Coconut-Curry Broth, Fresh Herbs (Gigondas La Cave Rhône Blend, 2019, France)

THIRD COURSE SWEET POTATO HAND PIE: Spiced Sweet Potato in Flaky Pie Crust, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Pecan Caramel.

HOLIDAY COCKTAIL VOODOO LOVE APPLE: Applejack Brandy, Cranberry, Sparkling Water.



Gris-Gris Mangé Loa Holiday Menu

Three Courses $65

+ Optional Wine Pairing $35