Gris-Gris Announces 5-Day Brunch Menu and Summer Hours

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gris-Gris is back tomorrow with new summer hours, a five-day revamped brunch menu and the return of some popular menu items! Beginning this week, Gris-Gris’s new hours will be Thursday – Monday (closed Tues/Wed) for brunch and dinner, with a revamped brunch menu including brunch favorites, a variety of sandwiches and the restaurant’s signature appetizers and salads.

Gris-Gris is also excited to debut a new menu item, the chicken and shrimp maque choux (crispy skin-on chicken thigh with gulf shrimp, stewed corn, okra, tomatoes, holy trinity and garlic – dinner only), plus bring back a few menu favorites: the pork belly and watermelon appetizer (slow braised pork belly, compressed local watermelon with jalapeño demi-glace – available brunch and dinner), 14 oz house cut ribeye (char-grilled ribeye steak with fresh thyme, roasted garlic, homemade steak sauce and choice of two sides – dinner only) and the the deviled egg steak salad (petite chargrilled filet, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, cherry tomatoes, deviled eggs, caviar ranch – brunch only).

*NEW HOURS*