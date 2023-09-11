Subscribe
Login
$0.00

No products in the cart.

Logout
Account
Subscribe
Login
Account
Logout
Restaurants

Gris-Gris New Happy Hour Bites

September 11, 2023   |By
Happy Hour
Cheese Plate | Photo provided by Gris-Gris

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gris-Gris has just launched new happy hour bites, available daily from 3-6 p.m.

New dishes include marinated mixed olives (Marinated with Citrus, chili flake, and herb $5), small cheese plate (One cheese, one spread, pickles and crackers $10), beer cheese and cracklin (House-made Beer Cheese sauce and fresh cracklin $8), disco fries (Pulled pork, brown gravy, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onion $9) and Gris-Gris Wings (Six jumbo whole chicken wings tossed in Crystal Honey butter $12).

Happy Hour also include $2 off all draft beers and wines by the glass and a large selection of $8 specialty cocktails.

Gris-Gris. 1800 Magazine St. 504-272-0241.

Digital Sponsors

Become a MyNewOrleans.com sponsor ...

What's New

Let Them Eat Cake

Wediquette Wednesday: Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates? 

Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family...
Things To Do

Fa-BOO-lous Family Fun at Boo at the Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tiny little Barbies, petite princesses, miniature Top Gun pilots, friendly ghouls and happy goblins can...
Theatre + Art

NOLA Project Takes Its Talents To Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – All aboard for a trip to Transylvania (and another NOLA Project world premiere). Everyone’s favorite bloodthirsty...
Things To Do

The Al Copeland Foundation Auctioning Off Ultra Rare 2007 Saloon Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In next month’s Cruisin’ the Coast event the 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction kicks off...
Bars

A Palm&Pine Party to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –  Palm&Pine will host an upcoming Mexican Independence Day celebration. Palm&Pine’s celebration will support Puentes New Orleans and their...

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up for our FREE

New Orleans Magazine email newsletter

Get the the best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.