Gris-Gris New Happy Hour Bites

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gris-Gris has just launched new happy hour bites, available daily from 3-6 p.m.

New dishes include marinated mixed olives (Marinated with Citrus, chili flake, and herb $5), small cheese plate (One cheese, one spread, pickles and crackers $10), beer cheese and cracklin (House-made Beer Cheese sauce and fresh cracklin $8), disco fries (Pulled pork, brown gravy, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onion $9) and Gris-Gris Wings (Six jumbo whole chicken wings tossed in Crystal Honey butter $12).

Happy Hour also include $2 off all draft beers and wines by the glass and a large selection of $8 specialty cocktails.

Gris-Gris. 1800 Magazine St. 504-272-0241.