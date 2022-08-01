NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning today, August 1, GW Fins’ Executive Chef Michael Nelson will be creating dishes highlighting the most pristine seafood and fabulously fresh, local ingredients into a stellar 3-course menu for our guests to enjoy every evening.



Below is GW Fins’ sample menu only. As with our Daily Menu, our COOLinary Dinner menu changes every evening depending on the freshest ingredients we receive that day. Our COOLinary menu will be offered Sunday through Thursday throughout August, in addition to our regular a la carte dinner menu.

GW Fins’ Sample COOLinary Menu

Tempura Red Snapper Breast, Spicy apple salad, Vietnamese glaze

Lobster Bisque, Maine lobster, cognac crème fraîche

Local Chanterelle Mushrooms, soft polenta, creole tomato, goat cheese

—————————————-

Seared Gulf Shrimp, Quinoa cucumber salad, heirloom tomato, Sumac brown butter

Cast Iron Chicken Breast, sweet corn spoon bread, butterbean succotash, dirty rice, pan gravy

Parmesan Crusted Sheepshead, fresh fusilli pasta, pesto cream, snow peas, roasted peppers

——————————————

House Made Sorbet, daily selection



Bourbon Pecan Pie, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle



Blueberry Upside Down Cake, vanilla ice cream



$45

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.



Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made online or by calling GW Fins at (504) 581-3467.