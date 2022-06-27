NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For the 14th consecutive year, Gary Wollerman, the owner of GW Fins, is offering the popular summer tradition of “Fins Feast.” This special 3-course menu is available for $45, every Sunday through Thursday throughout July.

Due to the fact that GW Fins prints its menu daily based on the freshest catch of the day, the Fins Feast Menu will also change daily and highlight the freshest seafood and produce available at that moment.

Each evening, guests will have the opportunity to select one dish from three options in each course – appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

Below is a sample of the three course Fins Feast Menu:

GW Fins’ SAMPLE Fins Feast Menu

Tempura Royal Red Shrimp, Spicy apple salad, Vietnamese glaze

Lobster Bisque, Maine lobster, cognac crème fraîche

Creole Tomato Salad, Pickled sweet onions & cucumbers, blue cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Second Course

Choice of

Wasabi Crusted Wahoo, Seared rare, sticky rice, baby bok choy, pickled ginger slaw, sweet soy butter

Cast Iron Chicken Breast, Braised collard greens, mashed sweet potatoes, dirty rice, pan gravy

Chicken Cracklin Crusted Drum, Whipped parsnips, shitake, green beans, pecans, brown butter

Third Course

Choice of

House Made Sorbet, daily selection

Bourbon Pecan Pie, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle

Blueberry Upside Down Cake, vanilla ice cream

$49 plus tax and gratuity

“Through our Fins Feast, we have created a way to offer guests a wonderful value along with an extraordinary dining experience,” states GW Fins’ Owner, Gary Wollerman. “We created our Fins Feast specifically for the locals, as our way of thanking them for their incredible support. It’s a special they have come to look forward to year after year,” concludes Wollerman.

This fabulous three course Fins Feast Menu is priced at just $45 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity and is offered Sunday through Thursday. GW Fins’ complete daily changing menu will also be available.

Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling GW Fins at (504) 581-3467. GW Fins is located at 808 Bienville Street in the heart of the French Quarter, between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets. The restaurant is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. For GW Fins’ dress policy, parking and more information, including their daily changing menu, please visit www.gwfins.com. GW Fins provides validated parking at Premium Garage located on the corner of Dauphine and Iberville streets.