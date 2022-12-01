Handcrafted Tidings

Mimi Holaday’s whimsical handcrafted hats are each made to order, keeping the interest and soul of the client in mind. Personalized to the finest detail, these tailored beauties will delight even the most discerning fashionista on your list. Available by custom order through Halo Mimi, halomimi.com.

For your festival loving friends (or anyone who appreciates a little extra sparkle), Cool Your Fannies’ hand sewn packs are locally made with flair and then some. Available in a range of festive patterns complete with fringe, this gift is sure to get lots of wear and bring the party at the same time. Available through Cool Your Fannies, @coolyourfannies.

Crowe Jewelry’s bicolor teardrop tourmaline charm handset in 14k gold lends an extra touch of magic to the gifting season. Even Mrs. Claus herself would light up as she opens this one-of-a-kind stunner. Available through Crowe Jewelry, crowejewelry.com.

Amada Talley’s exquisite painted turtle shells are a thoughtful and unique gift for the one who has it all. A statement piece that blends effortlessly with any aesthetic, these beauties will stand the test of time. Available through Amanda Stone Talley, amandatalley.com.

What recipient wouldn’t be thrilled to receive a tiny little Feel Good Potion? Oxalis Apothecary’s blend of calming and cooling oils work to ease stress and tension opening up blood vessels to increase flow and reduce pressure. The product’s five-star reviews speak for themselves. Available through Oxalis Apothecary, oxalisapothecary.com.